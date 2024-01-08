California Property Named 'Best Airbnb Rental' In The Entire State

Does the cold, rainy, winter weather have you dreaming of a much-needed and well-deserved summer vacation? Now is the time to plan ahead! Why wait when you and your favorite people can book the "best Airbnb" in California while it is still available for the coming seasons? If you dream of luxurious accommodations, beautiful scenery, and charming surroundings for the perfect main character get away, look no further than this standout property!

According to a list compiled by House Beautiful, the best Airbnb in California is Guard Tower Suite #1 with Pool Castle in Joshua Tree. House Beautiful praised this Airbnb for its gorgeous pool and unique build. Guests are able to self check-in and there is a dedicated work space available. It costs guests $207 per night to stay at this magnificent rental property.

Here's what House Beautiful had to say about the best Airbnb property in California:

"There's no denying the popularity of Joshua Tree, but if you want to do it differently, consider booking this medieval tower with a gorgeous pool. It was also featured on HGTV: The Castle House Estate and is hands down glamping at its best."

For a continued list of the best Airbnb properties across the United States visit housebeautiful.com.