Cardi B & Offset Georgia Home Swatted After Someone Reported Fake Shooting
By Tony M. Centeno
January 8, 2024
Cardi B and Offset have become the latest celebrities to be swatted at their own homes.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, the couple's home in Sandy Springs, Ga. was swatted last year after someone called police and reported a shooting on their property. Police footage shows officers arriving at the home on the night of August 10, 2023. In the video, officers load their weapons and discuss the call in question, which claimed that Cardi B was shot. Eventually, police speak to the only person inside the home at the time, Offset's uncle Derrick Cephus. Offset himself called his uncle while police were there.
"That's a f**king fake call bro. We in L.A.," Offset said.
The faux call came in months before Offset and Cardi B split. The couple had some issues last month but they were able to remain cordial enough to spend the holidays together. On New Year's Eve, the couple performed at their own respective gigs at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. After their performances, the estranged couple reunited and partied at a strip club. Later on, Cardi admitted that the couple slept together.
“Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday?” Cardi said during her recent X Spaces. “Yes. Did I got d**ked down yesterday? Absolutely baby… I need some d**k on New Year’s Eve.”
As of this report, the couple have not reconciled. So far, neither of them have commented on the recent swatting incident.