Cardi B & Offset Georgia Home Swatted After Someone Reported Fake Shooting

"That's a f**king fake call bro. We in L.A.," Offset said.



The faux call came in months before Offset and Cardi B split. The couple had some issues last month but they were able to remain cordial enough to spend the holidays together. On New Year's Eve, the couple performed at their own respective gigs at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. After their performances, the estranged couple reunited and partied at a strip club. Later on, Cardi admitted that the couple slept together.



“Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday?” Cardi said during her recent X Spaces. “Yes. Did I got d**ked down yesterday? Absolutely baby… I need some d**k on New Year’s Eve.”



As of this report, the couple have not reconciled. So far, neither of them have commented on the recent swatting incident.