Contaminated Pet Food Sold In Michigan Could Pose 'Serious' Health Risk

Blue Ridge Beef recently recalled three products sold in Michigan due to a possible Salmonella and Listeria contamination. According to the United States Food & Drug Administration, the Blue Ridge Beef Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix, and Puppy Mix distributed between November 14, 2023 and December 20, 2023 are potentially contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Infected animals who have consumed a contaminated products could experience diarrhea, fever, vomiting and lethargy among other harmful symptoms. While the recall was for pet food, humans who handle the products could also becoming infected with Salmonella and Listeria. Infected individuals could experience the same symptoms as their pets including abdominal cramps and bloody stool. More serious symptoms include "arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain" and more.

Per the FDA:

"This recall includes all lot numbers and used by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224 of their 2 lb log of Kitten Grind UPC 8 54298 00101 6; 2lb log of Kitten Mix UPC 8 54298 00143 6 and their 2lb log of Puppy Mix UPC 8 54298 00169 6."

Individuals who purchased any of the products listed above with lot numbers N24 1114 to N24 1224 should exercise extreme caution. If you have any of these Blue Ridge Beef items in your house and are experiencing any previously listed symptoms, the FDA recommended going to the doctor.