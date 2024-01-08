Corey Taylor Cancels North American Tour Due To Health Concerns

Corey Taylor has cancelled his run of solo tour dates, a month after announcing them. The Slipknot singer cited health concerns as his reason for cancelling the shows.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour,” he wrote on Instagram. “For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I. I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund."

“I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who’s helped me get here thus far,” Taylor continued. “I promise I’m doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we’ll see you again down the line.”

Slipknot has a European and UK tour scheduled this year, as well as a handful of US festival appearances, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut self-titled album. As of now, those are still happening. See Taylor's post below.