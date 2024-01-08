Corey Taylor Cancels North American Tour Due To Health Concerns

By Katrina Nattress

January 8, 2024

Corey Taylor Visits The SiriusXM Studio
Photo: Getty Images North America

Corey Taylor has cancelled his run of solo tour dates, a month after announcing them. The Slipknot singer cited health concerns as his reason for cancelling the shows.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour,” he wrote on Instagram. “For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I. I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund."

“I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who’s helped me get here thus far,” Taylor continued. “I promise I’m doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we’ll see you again down the line.”

Slipknot has a European and UK tour scheduled this year, as well as a handful of US festival appearances, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut self-titled album. As of now, those are still happening. See Taylor's post below.

Corey Taylor
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.