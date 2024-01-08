Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Among Candidates For NFL Head Coaching Gig

The Carolina Panthers submitted a request to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy, the team announced on its official website Monday (January 8).

Quinn, 53, who previously served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, was among the team's nine candidates for interview requests. The Panthers also requested permission to interview:

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales

Quinn has long been linked to several head coaching vacancies since leading the Cowboys' defensive turnaround. The 53-year-old was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching position -- which eventually went to then-Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon -- last offseason and interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts -- who hired then-Eagles offensive coordinator Steve Steichen -- and Denver Broncos -- who hired former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton -- before informing teams of his decision to stay in Dallas.

Quinn joined the Cowboys' staff after six seasons as the head coach of the Falcons, which included an NFC championship and Super Bowl appearance during the 2016 season. The New Jersey native had previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks for two seasons, which included two NFC championships and a win in Super Bowl XLVIII.