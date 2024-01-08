"The only people opposed to it are healthcare industry interests profiting by keeping patients in the dark," Joe continued. "Price transparency can protect patients, families, employers, workers, even our own government from healthcare overcharging and pricing fraud as it does everywhere else in the economy. Clear prices allow consumers to choose affordable treatments without worrying that routine care will result in overcharges and even bankruptcy. Price transparency holds hospitals and insurance companies accountable, forcing them to compete and lowering costs, improving healthcare access, quality, and outcomes.”



In addition to the show, Fat Joe will also join Power to the Patients and affiliated organization Patient Rights Advocate for meetings with members of Congress in an effort to get legislation on healthcare price transparency passed in the House and Senate. Last year, Joey Crack recruited Rick Ross, French Montana, Busta Rhymes & Spliff Starr for an event in support of Power To The Patients. The Hip-Hop heavyweights flocked to the nation's capitol help spread awareness and put on a show D.C. won't forget.



Joe's upcoming event is happening on January 10 at Hamilton Live.