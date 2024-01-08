Heavy 'Heart Attack Snow' Headed Straight For Illinois

Two waves of "heavy, heart attack snow" are expected to strike Illinois on Monday evening (January 8) and continue through Tuesday (January 9). According to WGN9, the first flakes will fall across Chicago on Monday night, bringing wet, wintry conditions to the city.

The first wave of snow is predicted to last from Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing significant snowfall to the entire northern region of the state. The second wave will bring heavy snow to northwestern, Illinois on Tuesday evening. WGN9 mentioned that impacted residents should get their shovels and snowblowers ready as the snow will be packing snow, rather than fluffy snow.

This particular type of snowfall is referred to as "heart attack snow" due to cold conditions that increase blood pressure and heart rate.

"Heart Attack snow refers to heavy, wet snow that is particularly strenuous to shovel due to its high moisture content- kind of like shoveling wet concrete. Colder temperatures can increase blood pressure while constricting the coronary arteries which combined with a higher heart rate, heightens the risk of a heart attack."

Counties northwest of I-55 are predicted to experience up to six inches of snowfall, while counties southeast of the interstate could experience less. The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Warning for northwestern Illinois as residents brace for heavy snowfall in the coming days.