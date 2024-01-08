Ice Spice Returns With Preview Of New Music For 2024
By Tony M. Centeno
January 8, 2024
Ice Spice is getting fans hype for new music in the new year.
On Sunday, January 7, the New York artist took to social media to share a clip from her upcoming single. In her post, she included the audio of the RIOTUSA-produced banger, which has a slower tempo than her previous work, over a Super Mario meme. She allowed the opening lyrics to play before the clip ends.
"You want me to say something so bad," Ice Spice says in the intro. "Think you the s**t b***h, You not even a fart/I be going hard, I'm breaking they hearts."
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
It's the first fresh clip fans have heard from Ice Spice since she dropped her collaboration with Rema "Pretty Girl." The 24-year-old has been busy travelling the country while on tour with Doja Cat for the "Demons" rapper's "Scarlet Tour." Before the end of 2023, she hit the stage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour. With all the performances she's been doing, Ice Spice has been fueling more anticipation for her debut album. Her producer RIOT recently sat down for a Q&A at SUNY - Purchase in New York and said the "Deli" rapper has "new classics" coming in 2024.
“Fans should know I produce and record too, so look out for my music,” he said according to Billboard. “Also look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”
Ice Spice's debut project Like..? Deluxe as well as her collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift helped her earn her first-ever Grammy nominations. She's currently up for Best Song Written For Visual Media, Best Rap Song, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best New Artist.