Ice Spice Returns With Preview Of New Music For 2024

It's the first fresh clip fans have heard from Ice Spice since she dropped her collaboration with Rema "Pretty Girl." The 24-year-old has been busy travelling the country while on tour with Doja Cat for the "Demons" rapper's "Scarlet Tour." Before the end of 2023, she hit the stage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour. With all the performances she's been doing, Ice Spice has been fueling more anticipation for her debut album. Her producer RIOT recently sat down for a Q&A at SUNY - Purchase in New York and said the "Deli" rapper has "new classics" coming in 2024.



“Fans should know I produce and record too, so look out for my music,” he said according to Billboard. “Also look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”



Ice Spice's debut project Like..? Deluxe as well as her collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift helped her earn her first-ever Grammy nominations. She's currently up for Best Song Written For Visual Media, Best Rap Song, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best New Artist.

