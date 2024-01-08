Jennifer Lopez Responds To Rude Question About Her Marriage Lasting

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 8, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez answered an awkward question about her marriage to Ben Affleck on the red carpet last night. While attending the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7th, the superstar talked with Variety, and fans were upset by the questions regarding her relationship with Affleck.

"So, how do you know your last wedding is it?" the interviewer asked. Lopez answered the awkward question with grace. "When they say you know, you know. And other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know," she laughed. The interviewer continued to pry, asking if she'd ever walked down the aisle knowing it wasn't going to work out.

"I think you always go in with the best of intentions," JLo said. "Not just in [my] personal life but in my professional life too."

The interview continued with Lopez being asked how Ben feels about "seeing you play up the wedding aspect of your life," referring to her forthcoming visual album This Is Me... Now. "I think he sees me as an artist and he knows that I'm gonna express myself," she shared. "He's my biggest fan and my biggest supporter as I am of his. I'm so glad to be here tonight because he's nominated and I'm so proud of him."

Lopez's forthcoming album This Is Me... Now will be accompanied by a film when it drops on February 16th. To hold fans over until February, JLo will be releasing the first single from the album called, "Can't Get Enough" on Wednesday, January 10th.

Jennifer Lopez
