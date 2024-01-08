Jennifer Lopez Responds To Rude Question About Her Marriage Lasting

Jennifer Lopez answered an awkward question about her marriage to Ben Affleck on the red carpet last night. While attending the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7th, the superstar talked with Variety, and fans were upset by the questions regarding her relationship with Affleck.

"So, how do you know your last wedding is it?" the interviewer asked. Lopez answered the awkward question with grace. "When they say you know, you know. And other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know," she laughed. The interviewer continued to pry, asking if she'd ever walked down the aisle knowing it wasn't going to work out.

"I think you always go in with the best of intentions," JLo said. "Not just in [my] personal life but in my professional life too."