Jo Koy Responds To Viral Taylor Swift Moment During Golden Globes

Jo Koy shared his response to the now-viral reaction he received from Taylor Swift after making a joke about the pop star when he hosted the star-studded 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening (January 7).

Swift didn’t seem impressed when Koy joked about her appearances at NFL games and in coverage since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

“As you know, we came on after a football double header,” the first-time Golden Globes host said on stage. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear. There’s just more to go to here.”

The camera turned to Swift, who sat with a straight face and sipped her drink. Koy added, “sorry about that.”

Denny Directo of Entertainment Tonight ask Koy about that moment when the pair caught up on the red carpet of a Golden Globes after party. Koy said: “Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute. I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all.”

Swift notably wore a shimmering green Gucci gown as she walked the red carpet on Sunday, seemingly a nod to her Reputation era. See the gallery of red carpet looks here.