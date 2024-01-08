Lisa Bonet Files For Divorce From Jason Momoa 2 Years After Split

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are officially over. According to TMZ, Bonet has filed for divorce from Momoa nearly 2 years after announcing they were splitting. In court documents obtained by the outlet, Lisa listed their date of separation as October 7th, 2020, and is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their two children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Neither party is asking for money and TMZ reports that they seem to have a prenup as their separate property and assets are "agreed between the parties."

The news of their divorce comes nearly a year after it was reported Lisa and Jason had moved back in together and were working on their marital issues. "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other," a source told HollywoodLife in March 2022. "Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around."

Before those reports, Momoa confirmed the separation in a since-deleted Instagram post. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception . . . feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the Aquaman star wrote in 2020. "And so~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Lisa and Jason tied the knot in 2017 but were first romantically linked back in 2005.