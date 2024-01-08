Minnesota Property Named 'Best Airbnb Rental' In The Entire State

Does the cold, rainy, winter weather have you dreaming of a much-needed and well-deserved summer vacation? Now is the time to plan ahead! Why wait when you and your favorite people can book the "best Airbnb" in Minnesota while it is still available for the coming seasons? If you dream of luxurious accommodations, beautiful scenery, and charming surroundings for the perfect main character get away, look no further than this standout property!

According to a list compiled by House Beautiful, the best Airbnb in Minnesota is Klarhet’s Dagaz Dome in Tofte. House Beautiful praised this Airbnb for its unique build and view of the night's sky. The dome space was designed for guests to let light into their lives to create new beginnings and welcome new opportunities. The rental was rated five out of five stars and offers self check-in. It costs guests $373 per night to stay at this magnificent dome.

Here's what House Beautiful had to say about the best Airbnb property in Minnesota:

"If you've never stayed in a dome before, give it a try! It's a dream experience that will literally have you reaching for the stars."

For a continued list of the best Airbnb properties across the United States visit housebeautiful.com.