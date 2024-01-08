'Miserable' Trio Of Viruses To Spike Across California In Coming Weeks

A "miserable" trio of viruses are set to peak across Southern California within the next few weeks, bringing with them a wide range of cold and flu symptoms. According to KTLA, a "huge jump in cases of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19" are expected to spike across California through January as children return to school and winter weather progresses.

Dr. Anne Rimoin, epidemiology professor at the University of California Los Angeles, mentioned that the holiday season provided the "perfect" foundation for flu cases to take off in January.

“It’s respiratory disease season right now and we’re really at the peak of it. We’ve seen cases continue to rise over the holidays, which is not surprising. People have been gathering. It’s been cold, so people have been indoors with lots of activities and that’s the perfect time to spread flu, RSV, COVID and many other respiratory pathogens that are spreading right now.”

COVID19 in particular is predicted to spike at a rate that has not been seen since the first Omicron wave of 2021. KTLA noted that California hospitals have recently taken in more patients suffering from one or two of the viruses mentioned above. Dr. Rimoin shared a few ways to prevent the spread of the "virus trio" across the state.

“Wearing a masking inside of places, hand washing, improved ventilation, taking activities outside and, of course, keeping up with your vaccinations, those vaccinations will do a good job of preventing severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths."

In addition to the tips mentioned above, those who believe they are experiencing symptoms of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19 should stay home and avoid contact with others.