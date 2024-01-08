Missouri City Named One Of America's 'Most Overlooked' Travel Destinations

Traveling is a great way to see the beauty and wonder that is around every corner in America. However, you don't have to visit mega-popular cities like bustling New York City, jazzy and eclectic New Orleans or celebrity haven Los Angeles to have a great time.

Cheapism understands that some travelers want to look beyond the tourist traps so it compiled a list of the "most overlooked travel cities" in America, places where people can "happily fill a weekend or more without battling the crowds." One city in Missouri made the cut.

According to the site, St. Louis is one of the most underrated travel destinations in the U.S., with a variety of factors influencing the decision, such as its bustling neighborhoods and exciting attractions. In addition to all that the city has to offer, Cheapism suggests visiting the massive Forest Park, which "can hold its own against New York's Central Park any day.

Here's what Cheapism says makes St. Louis a city you don't want to miss:

"Once proclaimed the 'most overlooked city to visit' by Thrillist, spread-out St. Louis remains a city of dense, attractive neighborhoods and world-class attractions including the St. Louis Zoo and Missouri Botanical Garden. Downtown is also undergoing a revival, with new developments such as Ballpark Village, next to Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals play ball."

See more of the most underrated and overlooked travel destinations in the country by visiting cheapism.com.