Nebraska Property Named 'Best Airbnb Rental' In The Entire State

Does the cold, rainy, winter weather have you dreaming of a much-needed and well-deserved summer vacation? Now is the time to plan ahead! Why wait when you and your favorite people can book the "best Airbnb" in Nebraska while it is still available for the coming seasons? If you dream of luxurious accommodations, beautiful scenery, and charming surroundings for the perfect main character get away, look no further than this standout property!

According to a list compiled by House Beautiful, the best Airbnb in Nebraska is The Cactus Lounge located in central Omaha. House Beautiful praised this Airbnb for its adorable amenities and great location. The property is close to the zoo and quaint downtown market. It sleeps six guests and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It costs guests $95 per night to stay at this magnificent rental property.

Here's what House Beautiful had to say about the best Airbnb property in Nebraska:

"Hit up the heart of Omaha with friends or family in an adorable Airbnb that's close to everything. You'll be just minutes away from the zoo, historic downtown market, and more."

For a continued list of the best Airbnb properties across the United States visit housebeautiful.com.