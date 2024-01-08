Nevada Man Who Attacked Judge In Court Sentenced By Same Judge

The Nevada man who attacked a judge while she was trying to sentence him to jail was back in court to face the same judge. Judge Mary Kay Holthus, who returned to the bench one day after the shocking January 3 attack, sentenced Deobra Redden to 19 to 48 months in prison for felony battery relating to a previous incident in which he attacked somebody with a baseball bat.

Redden is scheduled to be back in court again on Tuesday (January 9) to be arraigned on 13 charges related to the attack on Judge Holthus. Those charges include coercion with force, intimidation of a public officer, extortion, and multiple counts of battery on a protected person.

Holthus suffered minor injuries, and one of her clerks sustained a cut to their hand in the wild attack. A courtroom deputy had to be taken to the hospital after the attack with a gash to his head and a dislocated shoulder.

Redden has a lengthy criminal history, which includes three felony convictions and nine misdemeanor convictions.