North Carolina Man 'Thrilled' After Second-Chance Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is celebrating a huge lottery win thanks to a second-chance drawing that awarded three lucky players a $100,000 prize.

Roger Lundy, of Fuquay-Varina, is one of three players who scored big during the Season-End Extravaganza second-chance drawing on Wednesday (January 3), according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"This was the biggest drawing for the whole year so I threw a bunch of extra points in there," he said.

It's a good thing too because he was competing with more than 4.2 million entries and ended up being one of the chosen few to land to massive prize. When he received an email notification informing him that he won, he told his wife the exciting news.

"She thought I was pulling her leg," he recalled. "We are both thrilled."

Lundy claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (January 4), taking home a total of $71,500 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, he hopes to use his new winnings to finally purchase a new car, something he has wanted to do for years.

"We really need a new car," he said, adding, "We might get a Hyundai Palisade."

In addition to Lundy, two other lucky players scored $100,000 prizes in the drawing. Those prizes, however, have not yet been claimed.