PHOTOS: 600 Softballs Mysteriously Appear In Michigan Neighborhood

Michigan Police are searching for the owner of not one, not two, but 600 softballs. Yes, you read that correctly. According to MLive, Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit recently discovered the softballs in Taylor and are unsure how they got there or who they belong to. State troopers shared a photo of the mysterious softballs on social media asking followers if anyone randomly misplaced 600 softballs.

“Have you gotten to your destination and noticed that the approximately 600 softballs you started your trip with are now missing?”

The softballs in question were found in the trunk of a car, but the location of the vehicle was not mentioned.