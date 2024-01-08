PHOTOS: 600 Softballs Mysteriously Appear In Michigan Neighborhood
By Logan DeLoye
January 8, 2024
Michigan Police are searching for the owner of not one, not two, but 600 softballs. Yes, you read that correctly. According to MLive, Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit recently discovered the softballs in Taylor and are unsure how they got there or who they belong to. State troopers shared a photo of the mysterious softballs on social media asking followers if anyone randomly misplaced 600 softballs.
“Have you gotten to your destination and noticed that the approximately 600 softballs you started your trip with are now missing?”
The softballs in question were found in the trunk of a car, but the location of the vehicle was not mentioned.
The photo depicts dozens of softballs still in their wrappers, unopened and in pristine condition. None of the softballs appeared to have been previously used on the field. The softballs remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon (January 8) and are currently residing at the Metro South post located at 12111 North Telegraph Road in Taylor. MLive mentioned that the Metro South post is conveniently located right in front of a softball field at Rotary Park.
The license plate number of the car was not shared as police continue to search for the rightful owner of the softballs.