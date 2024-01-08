Red Cross Declares Blood Shortage Emergency, Urges Americans To Donate

The American Red Cross has declared a blood shortage emergency and is urging Americans to donate blood. The non-profit organization collects and distributes roughly 40% of the blood donations across the country.

It said that over the past 20 years, the number of people donating blood has dropped by 40%. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of blood donors has fallen by 300,000.

The Red Cross said that hospitals may have to delay blood transfusions and reschedule surgeries because of the blood shortage. In addition, it will be more difficult for people with rare blood types to find matching donors.

"One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty refrigerator without any blood products," said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross. "A person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in our country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death; however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate."