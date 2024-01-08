Republican Report Recommends Holding Hunter Biden In Contempt Of Congress

House Republicans on the Judiciary and Oversight Committees released a report recommending that Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, be charged with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

Biden refused to testify behind closed doors as part of the Republican's investigation into his family and their business dealings. Instead, the day he was scheduled to testify, Biden held a press conference in front of Congress and offered to testify publicly.

"In no uncertain terms, Mr. Biden has no valid reason for failing to comply with the Committees' duly authorized subpoenas. Conversely, the Committees' need for Mr. Biden's testimony is well-established pursuant to Congress's constitutionally prescribed legislative and impeachment functions. By flagrantly defying the Committees' subpoenas, Mr. Biden has violated federal law," the report states.

A resolution to refer Biden to the Department of Justice for criminal charges is scheduled to be taken up by the committees on Wednesday (January 10). If it passes both committees, it then heads to the full House chamber for a vote. If it passes the House, the recommendation would be sent to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to file charges against Biden.