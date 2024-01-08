Republican Report Recommends Holding Hunter Biden In Contempt Of Congress

By Bill Galluccio

January 8, 2024

President Biden Arrives Back At The White House From Delaware
Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images News / Getty Images

House Republicans on the Judiciary and Oversight Committees released a report recommending that Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, be charged with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

Biden refused to testify behind closed doors as part of the Republican's investigation into his family and their business dealings. Instead, the day he was scheduled to testify, Biden held a press conference in front of Congress and offered to testify publicly.

"In no uncertain terms, Mr. Biden has no valid reason for failing to comply with the Committees' duly authorized subpoenas. Conversely, the Committees' need for Mr. Biden's testimony is well-established pursuant to Congress's constitutionally prescribed legislative and impeachment functions. By flagrantly defying the Committees' subpoenas, Mr. Biden has violated federal law," the report states.

A resolution to refer Biden to the Department of Justice for criminal charges is scheduled to be taken up by the committees on Wednesday (January 10). If it passes both committees, it then heads to the full House chamber for a vote. If it passes the House, the recommendation would be sent to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to file charges against Biden.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.