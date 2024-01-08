Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Trina & Uncle Luke Perform At Miami Dolphins Game

"305 Super Bowl ready! Drove the Chevy on to the @miamidolphins 🏈field! All luv @unclelukereal1 @trickdaddydollars @trinarockstarr @djsamsneak @djnasty305 Halftime show 💯" Ross wrote in his Instagram caption.



Uncle Luke and Rick Ross announced their plans to take over the halftime show at the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game a couple of days before the performance, which honored Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. Both Miami legends showed off some behind-the-scenes footage of their rehearsal from the stage to the orange, candy-painted convertible dunk Rozay pulled up in.



Their performance comes a couple of weeks after Uncle Luke's birthday celebration and his grand performance at the Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop. It also served as a preview to Rick Ross' forthcoming car show coming soon.



Check out more scenes from the Miami rappers' tribute to Hip-Hop 50 below.

