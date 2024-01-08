Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Trina & Uncle Luke Perform At Miami Dolphins Game
By Tony M. Centeno
January 8, 2024
Some of Miami's most influential artists teamed up with the NFL for a special tribute to Hip-Hop 50.
On Sunday night, January 7, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Trina and Uncle Luke were in the building for the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The performance began with an opening number from Florida Memorial University's marching band followed by Trick and Trina, who performed their collaboration "Take It To The House." Afterward, Uncle Luke pulled up and performed a couple of classics like "Scarred (Hydraulics)" and "I Wanna Rock" before Rozay pulled up with Sam Sneak for "Pop That" and "Hustlin."
"305 Super Bowl ready! Drove the Chevy on to the @miamidolphins 🏈field! All luv @unclelukereal1 @trickdaddydollars @trinarockstarr @djsamsneak @djnasty305 Halftime show 💯" Ross wrote in his Instagram caption.
Uncle Luke and Rick Ross announced their plans to take over the halftime show at the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game a couple of days before the performance, which honored Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. Both Miami legends showed off some behind-the-scenes footage of their rehearsal from the stage to the orange, candy-painted convertible dunk Rozay pulled up in.
Their performance comes a couple of weeks after Uncle Luke's birthday celebration and his grand performance at the Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop. It also served as a preview to Rick Ross' forthcoming car show coming soon.
