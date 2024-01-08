Traveling is a great way to see the beauty and wonder that is around every corner in America. However, you don't have to visit mega-popular cities like bustling New York City, jazzy and eclectic New Orleans or celebrity haven Los Angeles to have a great time.

Cheapism understands that some travelers want to look beyond the tourist traps so it compiled a list of the "most overlooked travel cities" in America, places where people can "happily fill a weekend or more without battling the crowds." Two cities city in South Carolina made the cut.

According to the site, Beaufort and Greenville are two of the most underrated travel destinations in the U.S., with a variety of factors influencing the decision such as the cities' charming neighborhoods, unique attractions and exciting restaurant scene. In addition to all that each city has to offer, Cheapism suggests visiting Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort as well as the BMW Performance Center near Greenville in Spartanburg.

Here's what Cheapism says makes each city one you don't want to miss:

"About halfway between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort offers a lot of the charm visitors seek without quite as many crowds. Fodor's praises the town's thriving arts scene and picturesque historic district, where trees abound. Movie buffs can find locations from films including Forrest Gump, The Prince of Tides, and more."

"Under-the-radar Greenville has become a foodie haven in the past several years, trading in chain restaurants for local fare. In fact, you'll find 120 locally owned restaurants in a 10-block area downtown, according to Southern Living. Hop on one of the downtown trolleys when you're too stuffed to move, or walk off the calories at Falls Park on the Reedy, a downtown oasis filled with trails, flower, public art, waterfalls, and more."

See more of the most underrated and overlooked travel destinations in the country by visiting cheapism.com.