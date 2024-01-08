Washington Commanders Fire Ron Rivera; Make Surprising Executive Hire
By Jason Hall
January 8, 2024
The Washington Commanders have fired head coach Ron Rivera and hired former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers to assist in finding his replacement, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday (January 8) morning, which was later confirmed by team owner Josh Harris in an official statement.
The Commanders have also reportedly hired former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to assist in the search for their ongoing searches for a new head of football operations and coach as well, though neither he nor Myers have been hired for an official role as of Monday.
"In a sweeping overhaul, Commanders owner Josh Harris has hired two prominent executives – former Warriors GM Bob Myers and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman - to assist his group in searches for a new head of football operations and coach," Schefter wrote on his X account.
ESPN Reporting with @wojespner : In a sweeping overhaul, Commanders owner Josh Harris has hired two prominent executives – former Warriors GM Bob Myers and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman - to assist his group in searches for a new head of football operations and coach. pic.twitter.com/ZFiSRvBvm2— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024
Statement from #Commanders owner Josh Harris, who says Magic Johnson will also be part of the advisory committee to hire a head of football operations and head coach after Ron Rivera’s firing. pic.twitter.com/A8XuzaLAMk— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024
Rivera was hired by the Commanders in 2020 and went 26-40 during his four-year tenure, which included one division title during his first season, though never finishing with a winning record. The 62-year-old had previously coached the Carolina Panthers to four playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season, and is the franchise's all-time winningest coach at 76-63-1 in nine seasons.
Myers, 48, is credited as the architect for the Warriors' four NBA championships. The former team president and general manager announced his sudden resignation, claiming he turned down ownership offers that would've made him one of the league's top executives, last May.
Spielman worked as the Vikings' general manager from 2012 to 2021, having initially joined the franchise as vice president of player personnel in 2006. The 61-year-old is credited for overseeing 15 drafts during his tenure in Minnesota, which included selecting Adrian Peterson, Sidney Rice, Percy Harvin, Kyle Rudolph, Cordarrelle Patterson, Anthony Barr and Justin Jefferson.
The Commanders ownership has strong NBA ties with Harris also having a majority stake in the ownership of the Philadelphia 76ers and Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, is part of the contingency and will also have a role in the team's coaching search, according to Harris.