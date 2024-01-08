Washington Commanders Fire Ron Rivera; Make Surprising Executive Hire

The Washington Commanders have fired head coach Ron Rivera and hired former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers to assist in finding his replacement, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday (January 8) morning, which was later confirmed by team owner Josh Harris in an official statement.

The Commanders have also reportedly hired former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to assist in the search for their ongoing searches for a new head of football operations and coach as well, though neither he nor Myers have been hired for an official role as of Monday.

"In a sweeping overhaul, Commanders owner Josh Harris has hired two prominent executives – former Warriors GM Bob Myers and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman - to assist his group in searches for a new head of football operations and coach," Schefter wrote on his X account.