Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 9th

Tuesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 9th, drawing on ideals of positivity, connection, perseverance, love, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can look forward to something new and exciting happening at work today!

ARIES:

"You’re plunging into some professional upgrades or integrating something new and exciting into your work (some of which might be behind the scenes) as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. You could be opening some doors for people or creating more accessibility to resources or information that’s less understood, especially as your planetary ruler Mars in Capricorn also links up with Saturn in Pisces today."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) you could learn something that impacts your business or relationships.

TAURUS:

"Your friends or others from your social sphere could introduce you to something new and interesting as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. Whether it’s through an academic source or a more spiritual influence, you’re learning something that’s changing the way you navigate business and collaborative relationships. Perhaps you’re breaking out of limiting circumstances and joining groups of people that support the cultural lens you’re seeing the world through."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can look forward to letting go of ideals that do not propel you towards your best self.

GEMINI:

"The sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you letting go of titles, career paths, or relationships that no longer fit with your trajectory of growth. This is an appropriate time for transitions when you might be entering sacred agreements or retiring from a role that demands more than you’re able or willing to keep up with at this time. Now’s the time to detach from what’s no longer working and tether to something that feels more personal at this time."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22) new relationships could be in the works today that will show you a "whole new world!"

CANCER:

"Your relationships are proving to be radically supportive as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, helping to open the doors to opportunities and inspiring you to dream bigger. New relationships could be materializing or you might be meeting online connections in the flesh, which can lead to some serious collaborations as Mars in Capricorn also happens to link up with Saturn in Pisces today. Partners, or potential partners, could be showing you a whole new world!"

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you could experience something new and exciting at work today.

LEO:

"You’re pulling off some bold and exciting moves in your work as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. You might feel called to pour a significant amount of resources into a project you want the rest of the world to witness, or dedicate your labor and energy to someone (or something) as an offering of gratitude. It’s an auspicious time to take some risks and experiment for the sake of creativity and art."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer suggests you enjoy a date with a lover or friends today.

VIRGO:

"You’re living life like you mean it as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus! Connection, love, and creativity are inspiring you to think outside the box and share your discoveries with your inner circle. It’s a lovely day to enjoy a date with partners, lovers, or friends, or do something spontaneous and adventurous!"

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can look forward to catching up on chores and finishing some work that has been a "huge weight on your shoulders" lately.

LIBRA:

"You could make headway on projects you’re working hard to complete as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. Catching up on chores or some accumulated work could take a huge weight off your shoulders, inviting you to place your attention on other matters you’d rather spend your time on. You might consider helping others, especially family, work through sticky emotional stuff they might need support with."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect to feel inspired by some much-welcomed positivity today!

SCORPIO:

"You could feel inspired by a partner’s positivity and free-spirited attitude as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to try out some of your ideas you’ve been wanting to put to the test. Considering Mars in Capricorn also links up with Saturn in Pisces, you might feel up for some friendly competition, or see if you can take someone’s idea even further with some real world application."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You can look forward to a job opportunity possibly presenting itself today!

SAGITTARIUS:

"A lucrative gig or job opportunity could pop up today as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to consider your priorities and what you need to feel most supported, physically and emotionally. Is it more money and material resources, or is it more time and connection with yourself? Maybe it’s both and you’ll figure out a way to make some needed adjustments to ensure you’re getting more of both."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be more social today and find something that just "clicks" for you.

CAPRICORN:

"You might find yourself in a more social mood as the sun in your sign, Capricorn, connects with Uranus in Taurus today. Stimulating conversations are taking place and your creativity can be inspired by the inner work you’ve been tending to lately. It could feel like something’s just suddenly clicked. Mars in Capricorn also links up with Saturn in Pisces today, revealing your mental fortitude and how capable you are when you set your mind to something!"

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you can look forward to hopeful conversations about the future that allow you to "witness your own grit."

AQUARIUS:

"Though you might prefer to stay in or save your energy, you could feel called to do something spontaneous with your inner circle as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. Private conversations about goals and hopes for the future could open up exciting plans you didn’t see coming, especially as Mars in Capricorn also links up with your planetary ruler, Saturn in Pisces! You’re witnessing your own grit as you strive to keep your word or pave your own way to a path that is undeniably yours. You know the unbeaten path is harder, but it’s totally worth it."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (Febrarury 19 to March 20) should think outside of the box today and step out as a leader.

PISCES:

"You’re inspired to think outside of the box and go places others might call daring as the sun in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, inviting others to take you seriously (or at least to rally in your corner). People are looking to you to lead the way, perhaps encouraged by an act of solidarity or your unwavering presence as Mars in Capricorn links up with Saturn in your sign, Pisces. Your words and intentions are really landing with others now."

