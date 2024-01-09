50 Cent Reveals Why He Wants To Give Up Sex In 2024

We'll see how long he remains committed to practicing abstinence. He's been in a relationship with fitness influencer and model Jamira “Cuban Link” Haynes for quite some time.



50 Cent has been booked and busy for the past year. In addition to his "Final Lap Tour," the actor-filmmaker had his hands involved in several projects including his "Power" and "BMF" series. He recently announced his plans to develop a new show based on Eminem's 8 Mile and another series called "Vice City." The latter show reportedly is not based on the popular video game. He's also in the process of making several horror films with director Eli Roth.



The multifaceted artist recently found a place to film all of his projects. 50 Cent bought a film studio in Shreveport, La. that will be the new home for G-Unit Films and Television.

