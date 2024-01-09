Adult Film Star Thaina Fields Dead Months After Making Serious Allegations

Peruvian adult film star Thaina Fields was found dead at the age of 24 over the weekend several months after going public with allegations of abuse within the sex industry, La República reported via the New York Post on Monday (January 8).

Fields' body was found at her Trijullo home, fellow adult content creator Alejandra Sweet confirmed in an interview with the newspaper.

“I can’t give any more details because I’m saddened by the news,” said Sweet, who was close friends with Fields.

Sweet also addressed Fields' death while participating in an Instagram Q&A session.

“Guys, I will only tell you to pray for her the people who truly appreciated her and not only saw her out of pure morbidity. From where she is, I am sure she is a little angel,” she wrote to her followers.