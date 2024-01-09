Adult Film Star Thaina Fields Dead Months After Making Serious Allegations
By Jason Hall
January 9, 2024
Peruvian adult film star Thaina Fields was found dead at the age of 24 over the weekend several months after going public with allegations of abuse within the sex industry, La República reported via the New York Post on Monday (January 8).
Fields' body was found at her Trijullo home, fellow adult content creator Alejandra Sweet confirmed in an interview with the newspaper.
“I can’t give any more details because I’m saddened by the news,” said Sweet, who was close friends with Fields.
Sweet also addressed Fields' death while participating in an Instagram Q&A session.
“Guys, I will only tell you to pray for her the people who truly appreciated her and not only saw her out of pure morbidity. From where she is, I am sure she is a little angel,” she wrote to her followers.
Milky Perú, a production company that Fields had worked with, also paid tribute to her upon news of her death.
“We can’t believe this, we refuse to be without you, we would like to see you one more time,” the company said in a statement on its official Instagram account.
“We hope someone wakes us up from this bad dream, you will always be in our hearts. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your life,” the company added.
Fields, whose real first name was Abigail, went public with claims that she suffered "very strong" sexual harassment within the adult film industry eight months prior to her death.
“I have suffered sexual harassment and abuse after starting to create adult content,” she said at the time via the New York Post.
“At first…many thought that by hiring me they could do what they wanted with me, but then I came home, took a bath and cried,” she added.
“It happened to me many times. It is very difficult to be a woman and create adult content when society is literally in sh-t,” she said.