The 2024 lineup for Bonnaroo has been revealed! On Tuesday, January 9th, the organizers shared the eclectic lineup for the annual three-day music and arts festival in Manchester, Tennessee. On Thursday, June 13th, Pretty Lights will headline the main stage after sets from Fisher, GWAR, Michigander, Nation of Language, Róisín Murphy, Say She She, and more.

On Friday, June 14th, Post Malone will serve as the headliner and other notable performers include Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Interpol, T-Pain, Faye Webster, Thundercat, Grouplove, David Kushner, The Japanese House, and many more.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline on Saturday, June 15th, after performances from Cage the Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Cigarettes After Sex, Diplo, Jon Batiste, Reneé Rap, IDLES, Brittany Howard, Sean Paul, BADBADNOTGOOD, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion and Carly Rae Jepsen will hit the stage on Sunday, June 16th, in addition to Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Joey Bada$$, Taking Back Sunday, Chappell Roan, The Garden, Yves Tumor, and The Beaches. Producer and DJ Fred Again.. will headline for the final night of the festival.