Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup: Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, RHCP, & More
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 9, 2024
The 2024 lineup for Bonnaroo has been revealed! On Tuesday, January 9th, the organizers shared the eclectic lineup for the annual three-day music and arts festival in Manchester, Tennessee. On Thursday, June 13th, Pretty Lights will headline the main stage after sets from Fisher, GWAR, Michigander, Nation of Language, Róisín Murphy, Say She She, and more.
On Friday, June 14th, Post Malone will serve as the headliner and other notable performers include Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Interpol, T-Pain, Faye Webster, Thundercat, Grouplove, David Kushner, The Japanese House, and many more.
Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline on Saturday, June 15th, after performances from Cage the Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Cigarettes After Sex, Diplo, Jon Batiste, Reneé Rap, IDLES, Brittany Howard, Sean Paul, BADBADNOTGOOD, and more.
Megan Thee Stallion and Carly Rae Jepsen will hit the stage on Sunday, June 16th, in addition to Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Joey Bada$$, Taking Back Sunday, Chappell Roan, The Garden, Yves Tumor, and The Beaches. Producer and DJ Fred Again.. will headline for the final night of the festival.
Presale for Bonnaroo will start Thursday, January 11th at 10:00 AM CT. For more information head to Bonnaroo.com.
Aside from the stacked main lineup, the organizers also shared that performers for the outeroo and late night sets will be announced at a later date. Fans reacted to the lineup in the comments section with varying opinions. "This lineup is beautiful," one fan wrote. "Taking Back Sunday on Sunday ... groundbreaking," one fan joked.