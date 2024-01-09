Brief Police Chase Ends When Driver Crashes, Dies By Suicide

By Bill Galluccio

January 9, 2024

Nightime Police Traffic Stop
Photo: RichLegg / E+ / Getty Images

driver fatally shot himself following a brief chase with a Benton County sheriff's deputy. Rogers Police Department spokesman Keith Foster said that the deputy approached the driver, who was parked at a Kum & Go gas station in Rogers, Arkansas, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday (January 9) morning.

The driver quickly backed out of the space, striking the deputy's patrol car, and sped away. The deputy jumped into his car and followed the driver, who crashed less than a quarter-mile from the gas station.

The 39-year-old driver then got out of his vehicle armed with a handgun. As deputies approached the crash scene, the driver fatally shot himself.

Officials have not identified the man and are trying to locate his next of kin.

Foster did not say why the deputy approached the driver in the Kum & Go parking lot. He referred questions about the stop to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, which has not commented on the investigation.

Foster also said that a different police car was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle near the scene. There were no injuries reported in that crash.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.