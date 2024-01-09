California Restaurant Crowned 'Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

All-you-can-eat buffets are not for timid, picky eaters.

They are for customers with large appetites who arrive with a plan to eat their money's worth in meals. We're talking a salad bar, two or three main course plates, and to top it all off, a plate stacked high with an assortment of delicious deserts to cap a perfect meal and a full belly. These standout spots typically offer meals at a flat rate, so logically, the more you eat, the more bang for your buck you're getting.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best all-you-can-eat buffet in California is Hikari Sushi located in Chatsworth.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the entire state:

"California is full of great sushi options, but Hikari's all-you-can-eat menu sets itself apart through a list of rolls that spans several pages. Enjoy limitless quantities of Mexi-Cali avocado-topped rolls, Chatsworth rolls that combine sashimi and avocado, and a selection of no-rice rolls that help you get your fill of fresh fish. Sushi isn't the only thing you can enjoy in abundance at Hikari. The wide-ranging unlimited menu includes quail egg shooters, edamame, and popcorn shrimp, amongst a host of other fried, baked, and fresh delights."

For a continued list of the best all-you-can-eat buffets across the country visit mashed.com.