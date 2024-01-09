Controversial Coach Could Be Part Of Patriots' Plans If Belichick Returns

The New England Patriots could reportedly bring back former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels if owner Robert Kraft decides to retain head coach Bill Belichick, according to the Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Belichick, 71, and Kraft, 82, are reportedly scheduled to meet this week and discuss the direction of the franchise, having had an initial meeting on Monday (January 8). The coach is expected to lay out his plans to improve the Patriots, who finished at 4-13, their worst record of Belichick and Kraft's respective tenures with the franchise and sources with knowledge of the situation told Howe that McDaniels, 47, is considered a candidate to return.

McDaniels, who was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach midway through the 2023 season -- a move that appeared to be celebrated by the Raiders players who would then rally behind interim coach Antonio Pierce -- worked under Belichick for a combined 19 years as part of two separate stints. The 47-year-old is reported to not only still have a strong relationship with Belichick, but is also said to be one of Kraft's favorite members of the organization.

McDaniels served as an offensive coach for all six of New England's Super Bowl championships, which included working as an offensive coordinator for the final three. The Patriots offense has struggled since McDaniels' departure in 2022, ranking 31st out of all 32 NFL teams in scoring offense (13.9 points per game) and 30th in total offense (276.2 yards per game) last season.

Belichick is still under contract through 2024 and reflected questions regarding his future with the Patriots during his season-ending video conference Monday (January 8).

"Look, I'm for whatever we collectively decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team," Belichick said via ESPN. "I have multiple roles in that, and I rely on a lot of people to help me in those responsibilities; somebody has to have the final say. Whatever that process is, I'm only part of it."

Last month, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported that Kraft had already made "a decision" on Belichick's future after the Patriots' loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany one month prior.

“When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made. They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year there would be a parting of the ways, for a variety of reasons,” Curran said during the December 11 episode of 'Arbella Early Edition.'

Belichick ranks first third in NFL history with 301 wins, having won 36 games during his first head coaching tenure with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95. The Patriots have, however, struggled in recent years, making only one postseason appearance since the departure of longtime franchise quarterback Tom Brady in 2020.

New England had previously won the AFC East during all but two seasons during Brady's 20-year tenure, which included the 2008 season in which he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.