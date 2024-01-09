Court Filing Alleges Improper Relationship Between Fani Willis, Prosecutor

Michael Roman, one of the co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case centered around former President Donald Trump, has filed a motion to have the case dismissed.

The 39-page filing accuses Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of being involved in a "romantic relationship" with Nathan Wade, who is representing the District Attorney's Office in the case against Trump.

"The district attorney chose to appoint her romantic partner, who at all times relevant to this prosecution has been a married man," attorney Ashleigh Merchant wrote.

The filing argues that Willis and Wade "have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers."

The filing claims that Willis authorized around $650,000 in payments to Wade for his services during the case.

"Willis has benefitted substantially and directly, and continues to benefit, from this litigation because Wade is being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to prosecute this case on her behalf," the filing claims. "In turn, Wade is taking Willis on and paying for vacations across the world with money he is being paid by the Fulton County taxpayers and authorized solely by Willis."

A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office said they would respond to the claims in a court filing and refused to provide further comment about the allegations.