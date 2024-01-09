Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently underwent a minimally invasive procedure to treat and cure prostate cancer, Walter Reed National Military Center said in a statement on Tuesday (January 9).

"Secretary Austin recovered uneventfully from his surgery and returned home the next morning. His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent," the statement said.

Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and underwent surgery on December 22.

He was readmitted to the hospital on January 1 after experiencing "nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain." Officials said that he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and has been receiving treatment for the past eight days.

Austin's sudden hospitalization on New Year's Day was not immediately disclosed to anybody, including President Joe Biden. It wasn't until January 4 that Biden and Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks were informed that Austin was in the hospital. Congress and the National Security Council were notified the next day.

The lack of communication between the Pentagon and the public about Austin's condition has sparked outrage among politicians. The White House said it will investigate the lack of communication, while the Pentagon will conduct a 30-day review of what happened and why nobody was informed of Austin's hospitalization.