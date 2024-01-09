Homey Cafe Declared Florida's 'Best Mom-And-Pop' Restaurant

When it comes to tasty indulgences, nothing soothes the soul more than some hearty comfort food. The best place to get this grub is at no-fills establishments that specialize in homestyle cooking or recipes passed down for generations. These mom-and-pop eateries are often cornerstones of local communities thanks to charm, fantastic service, and their dedication to filling up customers' bellies.

If you're looking for these types of restaurants, look no further than LoveFood. The website updated its list of the best mom-and-pop restaurants in every state. The picks were based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Dixie Belles Café was crowned Florida's top mom-and-pop restaurant! Here's why this family-owned joint caught the attention of writers:

"Loved for its old-timey charm and homely country cooking, this family-run spot only opened in 2007 but you’d think it’d been around forever. Dixie Belle's Cafe opens for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and the menu is packed with the kind of warming comfort food we all crave, from gigantic pancakes and signature homemade sweet potato biscuits to loaded salad plates and meatloaf smothered with the most delicious brown gravy."