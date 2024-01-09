'Iconic' California Furniture Store Announces Permanent Closure, Huge Sale

San Francisco's very own vintage modern furniture emporium, "Stuff" recently announced that they would be permanently closing their doors next month. According to SF Gate, the "iconic" small business staple has majorly discounted their treasures leading up to closing day.

The unique spot, located near the corner of Valencia and Duboce, advertises "ever-changing" vintage modern furniture including, "antiques, artwork, lighting, vinyl records, collectibles, vintage dresses, books, home décor" and more! For 13 years, the establishment has stood out as Golden Gate City's largest vintage modern collectable store.

Stuff's owners are offering customers discounts of up to 75 percent off leading up to closing day next month. Co-owners James Spinello and Will Lenker detailed financial issues with landlords occurring over the last few years (greatly impacting vendors) that led them to close their doors. Despite the disappointing circumstances, the co-owners have decided to consider their loyal customers and vendors with great compassion to the very end and give them an extra month to wrap things up.

"We’re giving a lot of time to everyone to thoroughly enjoy the experience before it’s gone. I’m extremely grateful we’ve been able to offer that to the customers."

Customers have until February 4th to purchase items from Stuff before they close.