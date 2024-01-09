Illinois Property Named 'Best Airbnb Rental' In The Entire State

Does the cold, rainy, winter weather have you dreaming of a much-needed and well-deserved summer vacation? Now is the time to plan ahead! Why wait when you and your favorite people can book the "best Airbnb" in Illinois while it is still available for the coming seasons? If you dream of luxurious accommodations, beautiful scenery, and charming surroundings for the perfect main character get away, look no further than this standout property!

According to a list compiled by House Beautiful, the best Airbnb in Illinois is Eclectic Artist Designed Sanctuary Heart of Pilsen in Chicago. House Beautiful praised this Airbnb for its prime location. 95 percent of guests rated this Airbnb five out of five stars for location! It costs guests $99 per night to stay at this magnificent rental property.

Here's what House Beautiful had to say about the best Airbnb property in Illinois:

"Brace yourself for another Airbnb Plus spot, only this time it's in Chicago's art district. The neighborhood is home to the city's National Museum of Mexican Art at Harrison Park and the Mana Contemporary Gallery, which matches the Airbnb's eclectic setup."

For a continued list of the best Airbnb properties across the United States visit housebeautiful.com.