Judges Appear Skeptical Of Trump's Presidential Immunity Claim

Former President Donald Trump attended the first hearing of a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to decide whether he has presidential immunity for his actions following the 2020 presidential election.

Trump argues that he is immune from protection and wants the criminal case against him thrown out.

The judges appeared skeptical of his claims that his actions were protected, peppering his lawyers with hypothetical questions. Judge Florence Pan suggested that if a president had complete immunity, they could theoretically sell military secrets to a foreign nation or order the assassination of a political rival without fear of prosecution.

"I understand your position to be that a president is immune from criminal prosecution for any official act that he takes as president even if that action is taken for an unlawful or unconstitutional purpose, is that correct?" Pan asked.

Trump's lawyer, D. John Sauer, responded by saying that Congress can hold a president accountable through the impeachment process. He suggested that without presidential immunity, President Joe Biden could be indicted in Texas after he leaves office over his handling of the southern border.

Judge Karen Henderson noted that the President's duty is to uphold the laws, not break them.

"I think it's paradoxical to say that his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed allows him to violate criminal law," she said.

Sauer conceded that a president could be charged for private acts but said that Trump's actions contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election were "official acts" he undertook as President.

It is unclear when the judges will reach a decision. However, their decision is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court by the losing side.