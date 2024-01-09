Krayzie Bone Performs Live For The First Time After Health Scare

“God is great and we thank him for blessing us to kick 2024 off in a massive way doing the half time show for the LV Raiders with our brother @krayzie_bone in full effect!!" Flesh wrote. "We also want to thank the LV Raiders and their whole illustrious staff for rolling out the red carpet for our families and the Bone Thug fan family all over the world…. WE LOVE YOU!!”



“It is always good to see @krayzie_bone on the big screen now a days," Bizzy wrote. "Bone Thugs n Harmony looking real good right about now.”



Krayzie Bone appears to have made a full recovery after he spent nine days fighting for his life in the hospital. He didn't say exactly what caused his hospitalization. Prior to his update, he went to the ER after he coughed up massive amounts of blood. After doctors discovered an artery leaking into his lungs, he underwent two surgeries and survived.



"And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me," Krayzie said in his statement in October. "Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them -KB"



Watch more scenes from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's performance below.