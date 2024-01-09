Lindsay Lohan & Tina Fey Reunite At 'Mean Girls' Premiere

Lohan's attendance at the Mean Girls premiere, which hits theaters on Friday, January 12, comes months after she reunited with castmates Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert in a Black Friday commercial for Walmart. One of the main stars, Rachel McAdams was noticeably missing from the reunion. "Rachel McAdams didn’t want to do it," an insider told Page Six at the time. "They were all offered it. But the three of them loved being together for their reunion.” The insider continued, "They had a great time talking about being moms, and it was definitely a loss not having Rachel there.”

The new film, which is a movie adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical, sees Fey reprising her role as Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall. Up-and-coming pop star Reneé Rapp will star as Regina George and Angourie Rice will take on the role of Cady Heron. The movie musical will also feature some familiar faces including Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, The Office star Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, and Busy Philipps as Mrs. George.

Rapp also teamed up with Megan thee Stallion on the song "Not My Fault" for the film's soundtrack.