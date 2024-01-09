Massachusetts Eatery Crowned 'Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

By Logan DeLoye

January 9, 2024

All-you-can-eat buffets are not for timid, picky eaters.

They are for customers with large appetites who arrive with a plan to eat their money's worth in meals. We're talking a salad bar, two or three main course plates, and to top it all off, a plate stacked high with an assortment of delicious deserts to cap a perfect meal and a full belly. These standout spots typically offer meals at a flat rate, so logically, the more you eat, the more bang for your buck you're getting.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Massachusetts is the Hot Pot Buffet located in Boston.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the entire state:

"Clam chowdah isn't the only steaming bowl you can order in Boston. Hot Pot Buffet preps four different broths and a page-long list of meat and veggie options to fill the pot with endless combinations of pork intestines and kelp knots. Perhaps most enticing are the hours: steaming pots are on from 2 pm until 2 am. Nothing fills your belly after a long cold night in the Northeast like unlimited hot broth. Legend has it that Hot Pot's also got a pretty serious secret menu. Study up on your Mandarin or take a friend from a Chinese Club out to dinner and you might gain access to more choices."

For a continued list of the best all-you-can-eat buffets across the country visit mashed.com.

