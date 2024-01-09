Michigan Restaurant Crowned 'Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

All-you-can-eat buffets are not for timid, picky eaters.

They are for customers with large appetites who arrive with a plan to eat their money's worth in meals. We're talking a salad bar, two or three main course plates, and to top it all off, a plate stacked high with an assortment of delicious deserts to cap a perfect meal and a full belly. These standout spots typically offer meals at a flat rate, so logically, the more you eat, the more bang for your buck you're getting.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Michigan is Fuji Japanese Buffet located in Madison Heights.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the entire state:

"Step through the doors and stop by the lobster tank to decide if you'd like to add a live lobster to the already wide-ranging buffet. Even if you say no to crustaceans, you'll have an aisle full of fresh fish to scoop in the sushi section alone. The selection of sea creatures runs as deep as the giant squid sleeps, slowly transitioning from fresh sushi to fried and steamed options with rows of oysters, mussels, crab legs, and peel-your-own crawfish. Fuji fills out its offerings with a decadent kimchi & seafood salad stand and a steamer station featuring chicken feet."

For a continued list of the best all-you-can-eat buffets across the country visit mashed.com.