Mike Tomlin Reveals Starting QB Decision For Wild Card Round

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will remain the team's starter for its Wild Card Round Game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (January 14), head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday (January 9).

Rudolph, who's made sporadic starts throughout his six seasons with the Steelers, has gone 3-0 since taking over for veteran Mitch Trubisky, who started in the absence of former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who was recently cleared to return from injury.

"We're just simply staying with the hot hand and not disrupting the apple cart," Tomlin said via ESPN. "We've been in some tough circumstances. He's delivered, we've delivered and so we will continue in that vein."

Rudolph has never started an NFL playoff game and last made a postseason appearance during his collegiate career, leading Oklahoma State to a 30-21 win against Virginia Tech in the 2017 Camping World Bowl, earning the game's MVP after throwing for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Tomlin also confirmed that All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt was ruled out for the team's Wild Card Round Game due to a sprained MCL.

"T.J. can be characterized as out this week with his knee injury," Tomlin announced at the beginning of his press conference via CBS Pittsburgh.

Watt suffered the injury after colliding with teammate Montravius Adams during the third quarter of Saturday's (January 6) win against the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro pass rusher concluded his season with 19 sacks, leading the league the third time in four years, having tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's record (22.5 sacks) in 2021.

The Steelers secured the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC with Saturday's win and the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday (January 7). The AFC Wild Card Round Game is scheduled to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday (January 14) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

