Mike Vrabel Not Returning To Titans In 2024

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel won't return to the team in 2024, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's ian Rapoport on Tuesday (January 9).

"Sources: #Titans coach Mike Vrabel will not return in 2024, sources say, as both sides will move on after six seasons that included one Coach of the Year nod for Vrabel. He’s expected to be one of the top candidates available," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk confirmed the move in a statement shared on the team's website shortly after the report.

"Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach," she said. "As I told Coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I've made as Controlling Owner. I appreciate Mike's contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field. Anyone who has ever met him knows how passionate and genuine he is, and he's been a strong supporter of the Nashville community. We wish Mike, [his wife] Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future.

"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions. Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff."