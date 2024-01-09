Minnesota Restaurant Crowned 'Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

All-you-can-eat buffets are not for timid, picky eaters.

They are for customers with large appetites who arrive with a plan to eat their money's worth in meals. We're talking a salad bar, two or three main course plates, and to top it all off, a plate stacked high with an assortment of delicious deserts to cap a perfect meal and a full belly. These standout spots typically offer meals at a flat rate, so logically, the more you eat, the more bang for your buck you're getting.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Minnesota is Mama Sheila's House of Soul located in Minneapolis.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the entire state:

"Mama Sheila's House of Soul is lined with art pieces, and memorabilia gathered to celebrate soul music legends. Start your evening face-to-face with Prince, and spend your time digesting the history displayed on this buffet's walls. Mama Sheila's decor sets the ambiance while her food brings the heat. This Northern stronghold of Southern-style home cookin' is known for its homestyle mac & cheese. Another must-sample is the smothered or Buffalo-style fried chicken options which are sent to soak in finger-licking hotel pans filled with sauce and are available in unlimited quantities."

For a continued list of the best all-you-can-eat buffets across the country visit mashed.com.