Nebraska Restaurant Crowned 'Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

All-you-can-eat buffets are not for timid, picky eaters.

They are for customers with large appetites who arrive with a plan to eat their money's worth in meals. We're talking a salad bar, two or three main course plates, and to top it all off, a plate stacked high with an assortment of delicious deserts to cap a perfect meal and a full belly. These standout spots typically offer meals at a flat rate, so logically, the more you eat, the more bang for your buck you're getting.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Nebraska is Valentino's Grand Italian Buffet located in Nebraska City.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the entire state:

"A Nebraska original powered by Italian family recipes only gets better at unlimited quantities. Valentino's has more than thirty locations spread across Nebraska, and five of those stores operate as Grand Italian Buffets, with 75 different Italian and American classics one scoop away. Every trip to the Grand Italian Buffet is highlighted by the pizza bar, where you can stack your plate high with your favorite toppings, homemade crust, and Valentino's secret sauce. You'll also find Italian homestyle dishes, American favorites, and dessert pizza."

