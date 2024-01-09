North Carolina Woman 'Very Excited' After Scoring $100,000 Lottery Prize

A woman in North Carolina is looking forward to a fun and warm vacation away from the growing winter cold after she scored a huge win in a recent Powerball drawing.

Marie Ward, of Durham, purchased a $3 Power Play Quick Pick ticket using Online Play for the December 20 Powerball drawing after learning that the jackpot had continued to grow to an impressive size, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I don't buy tickets very often but the jackpot was growing so I just said, 'Okay I'll give this a try,'" she said.

And it's a good thing too as she learned her ticket matched the numbers on four of the white balls called in the drawing plus the red Powerball to score the $50,000 prize. Thanks to the 2X multiplier, that prize then doubled to land her an impressive $100,000 win.

"It was really early in the morning when I found out," she said. "I woke up my husband to tell him about it. I was very excited."

Ward claimed her prize at lottery headquarters last week where she took home a total of $71,509 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, Ward hopes to use her win to go on a cruise and visit somewhere sunny with her husband.

"My husband and I will go on a nice vacation someplace warm," she said. "We will probably go on a cruise, maybe to the Caribbean."