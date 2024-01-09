Pennsylvania Property Named 'Best Airbnb Rental' In The Entire State

Does the cold, rainy, winter weather have you dreaming of a much-needed and well-deserved summer vacation? Now is the time to plan ahead! Why wait when you and your favorite people can book the "best Airbnb" in Pennsylvania while it is still available for the coming seasons? If you dream of luxurious accommodations, beautiful scenery, and charming surroundings for the perfect main character get away, look no further than this standout property!

According to a list compiled by House Beautiful, the best Airbnb in Pennsylvania is The Black Forest Chalet in East Stroudsburg. House Beautiful praised this Airbnb for its lovely amenities like the game room, hot tub, and more! The property features a dedicated work space and guests are able to self check-in! It costs guests $293 per night to stay at this magnificent rental property.

Here's what House Beautiful had to say about the best Airbnb property in Pennsylvania:

"Treat yourself to one of the best rentals the Poconos has to offer. It's just lovely and has a game room, hot tub, and more. Go ahead, set up that ideal, quick weekend getaway with friends!"

For a continued list of the best Airbnb properties across the United States visit housebeautiful.com.