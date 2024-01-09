Popular Restaurant Serves Tennessee's 'Must-Try' Sandwich

Sandwiches come in a shapes, sizes and flavors, so what makes one stand out from the rest? What takes a sandwich to the next level from being simply tasty to one that is out of this world? 24/7 Tempo searched around the country to see the various food specialties served in different regions, compiling a list of the "must-try" sandwich in each state and the best place to find the "definitive version" of it. According to the site:

"Some sandwiches draw on a region's ethnic culinary heritage; some are inspired by what's being hunted, grown, or fished locally; others are a spin on a local barbecue style; and some were simply invented in the state in question and have since become iconic."

According to the list, the sandwich that everyone in Tennessee absolutely "must try" (if they haven't already) is the Hot Chicken sandwich, specifically the one served at Hattie B's that is topped with pickles and coleslaw and served with one of the eatery's tasty sides.

Hattie B's is has a few locations around Nashville and Memphis. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say about Tennessee's "must-try" sandwich:

"Hot chicken may have taken the food world by storm, but it was invented right here in Nashville. Something truly magical happens when chicken is deep-fried and given a bath in super-spicy hot oil — and when nestled onto a toasty bun it's one of the most delicious sandwiches in existence (as several fast food chains have realized)."

Read up on more of the country's "must-try" local sandwiches by checking out the full list at 247tempo.com.