Popular Sauce Recall In Pennsylvania Could Pose 'Life-Threatening' Reaction

Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc. voluntarily recalled five of their sauces sold in Pennsylvania on Monday (January 8) due to undeclared ingredients. According to the United States Food & Drug Administration, the recalled products contain "undeclared wheat" that could cause serious or life-threatening reactions among allergic individuals.

Recalled products include:

"Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99498 0, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99497 3, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99490 4, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Scorpion 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99491 1 & Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Very Hot 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99499 7."

Effected lot numbers and expiration dates include:

"FX001500 (expiration date 09/2024) and FX001582 (expiration date 09/2024) NDC 0078-0110-22."

The products were distributed to wholesalers across the country in January 2022, and September 2022. Individuals who previously purchased these sauces are encouraged to discard them and avoid consumption. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the five hot sauces mentioned above (as of January 8th).

Consumers with additional questions can contact Chris Tuorto at 919-656-7688.