Popular Sauces Recalled In Florida Could Pose 'Life-Threatening' Risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall for a popular brand of dry hot sauce sold across the nation, including Florida. According to a Tuesday (January 9) announcement, Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling five of their spices sold in 1.5-ounce glass jars over undeclared wheat.

These recalled products are Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost (UPC 7 94571 99498 0), Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot (UPC 7 94571 99497 3), Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper (UPC 7 94571 99490 4), Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Scorpion (UPC 7 94571 99491 1), and Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Very Hot (UPC 7 94571 99499 7).

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," officials wrote. No illnesses have been reported as of Tuesday.

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, notified the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that the label on the glass jars doesn't disclose the use of wheat flour. The recalled seasonings are sold in retail stores, delis, and online and distributed between October 1, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

The FDA also provided the affected lot numbers and expiration dates: FX001500 (expires September 2024) and FX001582 (expires September 2024) NDC 0078-0110-22.

Anyone who purchases these hot sauces is urged to avoid consumption. Buyers are free to discard the products if they wish. For questions and concerns, contact Chris Tuorto at 919-656-7688, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST.