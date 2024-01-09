Soul Food Eatery Declared Colorado's 'Best Mom-And-Pop' Restaurant

When it comes to tasty indulgences, nothing soothes the soul more than some hearty comfort food. The best place to get this grub is at no-fills establishments that specialize in homestyle cooking or recipes passed down for generations. These mom-and-pop eateries are often cornerstones of local communities thanks to charm, fantastic service, and their dedication to filling up customers' bellies.

If you're looking for these types of restaurants, look no further than LoveFood. The website updated its list of the best mom-and-pop restaurants in every state. The picks were based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Cora Faye’s Cafe was crowned Colorado's top mom-and-pop restaurant! Here's why this family-owned joint caught the attention of writers:

"Describing itself as a 'quaint family-run parlor,' Cora Faye's has won plenty of fans since it opened back in 2006. Owner Priscilla Smith named the restaurant in homage to her mother, Cora, and her sister, whose middle name is Faye. And she'll treat you just like family if you come through the door, too; Southern soul food classics are served up with a smile and include frogs' legs, smothered pork chops, catfish, and po' boys."